Kristen Stewart considered marrying Robert Pattinson before their split in 2013, as she blamed paparazzi for interfering with their romance.
The two 'Twilight' co-stars - who played on-screen lovers Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the movie saga - dated between 2009 and 2013, and Kristen has now said that if their relationship hadn't come to an end, they may have ended up tying the knot.
Kristen, 29, blamed paparazzi for the failure of their romance, as she said the former couple wanted to ''keep it ours'', but struggled to ''put it on lock'' because of outside interference.
Discussing her romance during an interview with Howard Stern, she said: ''But then you deprive yourself of so many experiences. We didn't walk down the street holding hands because we were like, 'We don't wanna give it to 'em.' But then, we didn't get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.''
The 'Charlie's Angels' star still holds Robert in high regard, as she notes that he was her ''first love''.
She added: ''We were together for years, that was my first [love]. He's the best.''
Later in the interview, Howard then asks Kristen if she would've married Robert, to which she says she isn't sure, but that she ''wanted'' to at the time.
Howard asked: ''Was there a point you would've gotten married? Do you think?''
To which Kristen replied: ''I don't know. I wanted to ... yeah, no, I've never been in ...''
And after Howard pressed her by asking if she'd have said yes to a proposal from the 'Harry Potter' star, she confessed: ''I don't know. I'm not a super duper traditionalist, but at the same time ... every relationship I've ever been in, I thought that was it. I've never really been the most casual person.''
Since splitting from Robert, Kristen has gone on to enjoy romances with the likes of St. Vincent and Stella Maxwell, whilst the 'Batman' actor was engaged to FKA Twigs, and is now reportedly romancing Suki Waterhouse.
