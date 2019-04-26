Kristen Stewart says 'Charlie's Angels' is ''woke and grounded'' although it's still ''funny and weird''.
Kristen Stewart says the 'Charlie's Angels' reboot is ''woke''.
The 29-year-old actress will play one-third of the spy trio alongside Ella Balisnka and Naomi Scott in the reboot of the famous franchise - helmed by Elizabeth Banks - and insisted that although the remake is ''grounded'' the film is light-hearted and ''still fun''.
She said: ''At one point I think we said it was woke and grounded, and everyone was like, 'Wait, is it still fun?' And I'm like, 'Yeah dude, obviously, it's 'Charlie's Angels'.''
Elizabeth, 45, is the first woman to direct a 'Charlie's Angels' movie and will also star in the flick as Bosley, and 'Twilight' star Kristen has also teased that more women could appear in the film.
She added: ''If you were to make that movie right now, there needs to be more than three girls. We're all in it together.
''There's an entire network of women across the entire world that are supporting each other. It feels really well-intentioned. And it's funny and weird, too, so hopefully people have fun watching it.''
Kristen added that she's pleased she didn't injure herself while filming the stunt-filled flick, as she's usually very accident prone.
Speaking to Variety, she said: ''This is the first movie I've ever done that was pretty active and I did not injure myself, I usually ram my head against the entire movie and go, 'Oh s**t, my head broke.'''
Elizabeth previously revealed that Kristen is ''really funny'' in the upcoming movie and shows off a side of her that ''you don't often see in movies'' because she is usually cast in drama roles.
She said: ''I wanted Kristen to show off a side of herself you don't often see in her movies, she's really funny in this.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
Maureen Cartwright works as a personal shopper in Paris to some very high profile people....
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Mike's current life revolves around his girlfriend, a healthy amount of weed and his job...
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
For a film about early onset Alzheimer's, this is a remarkably wry, honest and even...
On the outside, Alice Howland appears to have an idyllic life. A beautiful family life...
Upon first arrival at Guantanamo Bay detention camp, Private Amy Cole (Kristen Stewart) is given...
With a flurry of bonkers action and cross-species bonding, The Twilight Saga surges to a...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
Despite the skill behind and in front of the camera, a badly constructed script flattens...
Sal Paradise is an ambitious young writer trying to find his place in the world....