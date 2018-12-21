Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell have split.

The 'Twilight' star reportedly separated from the Victoria's Secret Angel ''around a month ago''.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They stopped seeing eye to eye and were living very different lives. [Distance] didn't help.''

Kristen opened about her sexuality on 'Saturday Night Live' and says she did it because it ''worked for the joke'' she was telling in her monologue. She told viewers she was ''so gay'' after previously having spent years being vague about her sexuality.

At the time, Kristen was making a joke about President Donald Trump who tweeted her numerous times after it was revealed she cheated on her ex-boyfriend and 'Twilight' co-star Robert Pattinson, as she said the former 'Celebrity Apprentice' star would likely hate her more now because ''[she's] so gay dude''.

Speaking about her decision to use the programme to come out, Kristen said: ''Honestly, I thought it was just funny. Not to diminish the point because I think that saying things sort of bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven't ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me. But honestly, it just worked for the joke.''

And the actress admits she didn't purposely use the platform to do something that was going to be ''so important'', but is ''utterly proud'' that people have thanked her for speaking publicly about her sexuality.

Kristen shared: ''It wasn't like this, 'Let's do this thing that's going to be so important', I just thought it was a nice slight. And also yeah, 100 percent, I'm so utterly proud that I've had so many people be like 'Thank you', and I'm like 'No, thank you'. It's kind of mutual. It's full circle.''