Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell crashed a wedding and spent three hours drinking, dancing and requesting songs.
The 27-year-old 'Twilight' actress has been romancing the stunning model for just over a year and on Saturday (22.07.17), the couple showed up uninvited to Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings' nuptials and even requested songs during the three-hour party.
The newlyweds were celebrating at the Pizzeria Gusto restaurant in Winnipeg, Canada, when the owner of the eatery asked if the couple could join them - but they didn't know who the famous pair were.
The restaurant boss said: ''Hey, is it OK if Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella, come and have a few drinks with you guys?''
Kirsten told CBC News: ''And I was like, 'Yeah, totally! Yeah, no problem. Um, who is that?'
''They looked just like two normal girls. They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn't know who they were, I don't know if I would have known.''
Her bride, Kayleigh, also admitted she wasn't as starstruck as she thought she would be.
The famous pair - who were in town because Kristen is shooting her next movie, 'JT LeRoy' there - were spotted by the wedding DJ, Karli Elizabeth Colpitts, who posted photos of the surprise-guests on Instagram.
She wrote: ''Dj'ed the MOST fun wedding for these incredible woman last night and had an unplanned guest show up to dance with us at the end of the night!
''Apparently Kristen Stewart loves Beastie Boys ! #djchedda #kirandkay (sic)''
It seems like things are getting serious for the couple as the pair are now living together and have even been talking about getting hitched in the near future.
A source said in May: ''Stella recently moved into Kristen's four-bedroom LA home, and things are going from strength to strength.
''Everybody assumed that this would be a fling, but they're behaving like an old married couple.
''Kristen has even started referring to Stella as her wife and told her close friends that she can see herself marring her.
''Stella has already been introduced to Kristen's mother Jules, who thinks they're a perfect match. She's given them her blessing.''
