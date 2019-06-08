'The Good Place' will end after season four.

The upcoming season of NBC's critically acclaimed comedy - starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and William Jackson Harper - will be its last, creator Mike Schur has announced.

He said: ''After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons - just over 50 episodes - was the right lifespan. At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.

''I will be forever grateful to NBC and Universal TV for letting us make 'The Good Place', and for letting us end it on our own schedule. I will also be forever grateful to the creative team, both on-screen and off, for their hard work and dedication to a very weird idea. We ask the question very frequently, on this show, what do we owe to each other? The answer, for me, is: I owe all of you a whole lot.''

Following the announcement, Jameela tweeted: ''YOU HEARD CORRECT, This next season is the FINAL season of @nbcthegoodplace because Mike Schur is the classiest motherforkingshirtball ever and wanted to leave you at the right time in the right way. We love you and we hope you love our goodbye. #teamcockroach4ever (sic).''

The final season of the comedy, which follows a group of humans in the afterlife, will air later this year.