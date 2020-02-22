Kristen Bell wouldn't be married to Dax Shepard if they met five years earlier.

The 'Frozen 2' actor believes her and her now husband met at the exact right time and if it had been any sooner, she doesn't think they would be together.

She said: ''I think it's who you choose to make it work with. I don't think you could ever find your soulmate if you're not ready. I don't know if I think soulmates exist. We'd be a tabloid headline [if we married before]. We met at the time when we were both evolving into a place where it was 'Okay, what are the outcomes I want in my life?' ... I think you have to go through your own personal evolution to get there.''

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress previously revealed she felt ''no sparks whatsoever'' when she first met her husband Dax.

She said: ''The producer of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Shauna Robertson, who's Judd Apatow's previous producing partner, had a birthday dinner - like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant. And I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realise he had just gotten out of a long relationship. We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. And then I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'Is that one of the guys from 'Jackass' or something?' ... And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.''

Kristen - who eventually married Dax in 2013, and has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with him - then met her future husband a second time two weeks later, and began to see the potential for a romantic connection.

She recalled: ''Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game ... we saw each other ... started to flirt,'' she says. ''Then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.' He's so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.''