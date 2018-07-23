Kristen Bell would ''rocket to the moon'' if Sterling K. Brown was cast in 'Frozen 2'.

The 'This Is Us' star sent fans into a frenzy last week when he confirmed that he's in ''negotiations'' to voice an as-of-yet unknown character in the long-awaited animated sequel and, although she's not allowed to confirm nor deny whether he's signed the contract yet, the 38-year-old actress is so excited about the Disney blockbuster.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Bell - who voices Anna in the films - said: ''I cannot comment, but I love me some Sterling, I'll tell ya that much! I would rocket to the moon! I've been such a fan of Sterling's for so long. I want him in everything.''

Back in April, Bell revealed she'd finished recording her parts for the movie and though she couldn't say much, she admitted fans won't be left disappointed.

She said: ''You know I can't say a lot because Disney have people everywhere but I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story, it's very good. I can't say much more than that.''

Evan Rachel Wood is also rumoured to be joining the cast alongside Idina Menzel - who will once again voice Elsa - and Josh Gad's alter-ego, the snowman Olaf.

Jennifer Lee is again writing the script and she's also co-directing with Chris Buck, who worked on the original movie.

Last September, Josh revealed that voice recordings had begun.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of some of the cast and crew and wrote: ''Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways. Unfortunately, that's all I can I tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19. (sic)''

'Frozen 2' is scheduled for release on November 27, 2019.