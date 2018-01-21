Kristen Bell will continue to wear black for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (21.01.18).

The 37-year-old actress is set to host the glitzy awards ceremony, and although the wardrobe blackout that was adopted for the Golden Globes earlier this month as part of the Time's Up movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood isn't continuing at the bash this weekend, Kristen has admitted she will still be wearing black herself.

She said: ''I am wearing all black during the show, which happened on its own, and maybe that was just the universe's message to me, that it wasn't a distinct choice.''

But the 'Frozen' star insists that the ''message of solidarity'' that was sent when actors and actresses opted to wear black on the red carpet was a one time event for the Golden Globes, and said that not all stars would be choosing to dress in black for the upcoming ceremony.

She added: ''That message of solidarity was sent with the Golden Globes, and everyone is allowed to dress as uniquely and fanciful as they like. But I did end up choosing all black attire for when I host the show.''

Although the ceremony isn't taking part in a wardrobe blackout, Kristen and the Screen Actors Guild held meetings with the initiators at Time's Up to discuss what they could do to promote the cause.

Kristen said: ''This Screen Actors Guild, as an organisation, wants to service and help the actors. So we took their requests and advice very seriously. I showed them my monologue. They approved it. I have no problem with working collaboratively, especially in messaging that I believe in.''

The 'Bad Moms' actress is determined to be ''funny'' during her monologue, but says her overall message will involve encouraging people to be a ''support system'' for their peers.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I think it's important to make these award shows entertaining, and I want to be funny. I think we need funny right now, but we also need joy, and we also need forward momentum. This is a time where people that have been abused or marginalised are coming forward. That was very risky, and I want to create an atmosphere that speaks directly to their support system.

''This room is a group of peers that I truly believe want the best for one another. My messaging on stage will be, there's no better time to actively be someone else's support system than right now.''