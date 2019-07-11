Kristen Bell is excited to reboot 'Veronica Mars' so her daughters can learn ''how to act as a strong female''.

The 38-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as the beloved sleuth in Hulu's upcoming eight-episode revival series - which launches on July 26 - and has said part of the reason she agreed to return to the show was for the sake of her two daughters, Lincoln, six, and Delta, four.

She said: ''I think it's really important to recognise this character, who Rob [Thomas, the show's creator] calls 'post-superhero without a cape,' is still very relevant. We are having a lot of public conversations right now about girls and conduct and how you act as a strong female. I am not prouder than anything than having been a part of this role that my daughters will see one day because Veronica knows how to act in the world.

''They say, 'Make change through your art, pick projects that you think will promote the goodness that you want to see in the world.' And this, man, this is one of those shows for me.''

And Kristen says she and Rob have been trying to reboot the mystery drama show - which originally ran from 2004 to 2007 on The CW - for ''quite some time'', as they knew fans ''wanted this character back in their lives''.

The 'Frozen' star - who has her children with husband Dax Shepard - said: ''We have wanted to do it for quite some time ... but he wasn't available, I wasn't available, and [then] somehow the universe brought us together talking again. We said, 'Unless we make the hole, the hole to shoot this is never going to come up,' and so it was just a weird series of events.

''We've known all along that the fans wanted this character back in their lives, as much as we have. I mean, look marshmallows, we see you, we hear you, I see you all the time on social media. I love you. We wanted to give this to you for a while, and we finally made it happen.''

Kristen also insists the show will ''never die''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''I will play this character well into the 'Murder, She Wrote' years. When everyone in Neptune is dead, that is when the show will be over. There is a lot to write about because the whole idea of the story is about the haves and the have nots - and how power is stolen and manipulated. People are under the impression of the thumb of someone else, and that's very relevant, people feel that. So, I think the storyline is going to resonate with a lot of people.''