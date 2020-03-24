Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have waived their tenants' rent for the month amid the coronavirus crisis.

The couple - who own at least two properties across California - have reportedly decided to let their tenants live at their homes for free for the month of April as some of the occupiers have lost their jobs under the state's new stay at home order in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A manager for the pair's company Pringus Property LLC, which was thought to be Dax's sister, reportedly emailed all tenants over the weekend to let them know the plan for the upcoming month.

A source told TMZ.com that the email showed sympathy towards the tenants and said that the company would work with residents going forward as the world attempts to stamp out the deadly virus.

Kristen and Dax - who got married in 2013 - have taken precautions to prevent them spreading the disease, which originated from Wuhan, China, and even lived separately in recent weeks.

The 45-year-old had been travelling a lot for work when the coronavirus began to spread to other parts of the world so in a bid to keep Kristen and their children Delta, five, and Lincoln, six, safe, he self-quarantined at a friend's empty apartment nearby when he returned to California.

Taking to Instagram recently, the 39-year-old actress said: ''To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend's empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms.

''Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.''

Kristen has been very vocal during the pandemic and has been urging her fans to stay at home.

She said: ''Many people have many [different] reasons for being more susceptible to this virus that we others may be. Some may be obvious, others may not.

''It's incredibly important that we socially distance, to protect the vulnerable ones among us. Let's show up for one another, by staying home for one another.''