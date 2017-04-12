Kristen Bell uses Manuka honey as a face mask.

The 36-year-old actress has admitted she ''really loves'' the raw liquid product from Manuka Doctor because of the ''great antibacterial properties'' it has and it's long-lasting shelf life, and she will often leave the substance on her face to help moisturise her skin.

Speaking about her skincare routine and go-to items, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''I really love Manuka honey. Honey in general has all these great antibacterial properties, but Manuka honey, which comes from a specific plant in New Zealand, has the most stable shelf life when it comes to those properties. I like to use it as a face mask. It's great for your skin -- it's antibacterial, of course, but it also leaves this amazing coating on your skin that acts sort of like a moisturiser.''

The 'Frozen' star - who provided the voice over for Anna in the 2013 animated Disney film - also reveals she will lather coconut oil over her body when she is in the shower, or rustle up a home-made scrub with the product, and will even condition her golden tresses with the natural merchandise too.

She said: ''I do use a lot of coconut oil -- as a body moisturizer right out of the shower, and I put it on the tips of my hair.

''And I'll sometimes make a body scrub to use in the shower that's made of honey -- not necessarily Manuka honey, because that could get really expensive. Brown sugar, and a little coconut oil. It makes you smell like a cookie.''

Kristen - who has son Lincoln, four, and two-year-old daughter Delta with her husband Dax Shepard - has revealed she has to wear ''a lot'' of make-up for work, and after a hectic day she relied on Neutrogena's beauty products to remove the cosmetics.

The American star - who is the brand ambassador for the skincare company - said: ''And I do love the Neutrogena Naturals line ... My favourite is probably the Purifying Facial Cleanser -- I wear a lot of make-up for work, and I find that it doesn't strip my skin, but it really does get all the make-up off.''