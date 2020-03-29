'Frozen 2' star Kristen Bell will be helping to answer children's questions about COVID-19 on Nickelodeon's upcoming one-hour special '#Kids Together: The Nickelodeon Town Hall'.
Kristen Bell is set to host a Nickelodeon show to answer kids' questions about COVID-19.
The 'Frozen 2' star - who children Delta, five, and Lincoln, six, with husband Dax Shepard - has teamed up with the US children's television network to broadcast '#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall', which will be an hour-long special and also feature advice from medical experts on the coronavirus.
She said: ''It's so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what's going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected.
''I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time.''
The episode will feature a video conference with two doctors and celebrities including Kristen's 'Frozen' co-star Josh Gad, 'Kenan & Kel stars Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson, and singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson.
Alicia Keys is also set to perform.
Youngsters and their parents will be able to tune in on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, as well as Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App, and the Nick Pluto TV, on Monday, March 30, at 7pm ET.
Kristen's coronavirus special comes after she and her husband Dax revealed they have waived their tenants' rent for the month, amid the pandemic.
The couple - who own at least two properties across California - reportedly decided to let their tenants live at their homes for free for the month of April as some of the occupiers had lost their jobs under the state's new stay at home order in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A manager for the pair's company Pringus Property LLC, which was thought to be Dax's sister, reportedly emailed all tenants to let them know the plan for the upcoming month.
A source told TMZ.com that the email showed sympathy towards the tenants and said that the company would work with residents going forward as the world attempts to stamp out the potentially-deadly virus.
Kristen and Dax - who got married in 2013 - have taken precautions to prevent them spreading the disease, which originated from Wuhan, China, and even lived separately in recent weeks.
