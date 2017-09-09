Kristen Bell is trying to ''stay positive'' under the threat of Hurricane Irma, after she failed to evacuate from Orlando, Florida.
The 37-year-old actress is currently staying in Orlando, Florida, filming her upcoming movie 'Like Father', and has said she is unable to get out of the city before the natural disaster is due to hit this weekend, and is doing her best to remain calm amidst the panic.
Posting a picture of herself after having gathered some last minute supplies, the 'Frozen' actor wrote on Instagram on Friday (08.09.17): ''Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together. (sic)''
The news comes after the blonde beauty tweeted earlier this week that she was attempting to head to Ft. Lauderdale in Florida to evacuate from the path of the hurricane, but were unable to do so.
She tweeted at the time: ''I'm currently in Ft. Lauderdale FL, evacuating tomorrow morning- If ur in an evac zone- don't wait this out. Get inland asap. #Irma2017 (sic)''
A day later, Kristen tweeted a picture of herself with her 'Like Father' co-stars as they took one final trip to the beach.
She wrote: ''#Irma2017 you nasty b***h. One last beach visit w/the #likefather cast before we evacuate. Stay safe ft. Lauderdale!! (sic)''
As of the time of writing, Kristen has not updated fans with a reason as to why their evacuation was unsuccessful.
