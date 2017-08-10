Kristen Bell's marriage to Dax Shepard ''takes a lot of work''.

The 37-year-old actress tied the knot with her actor husband - with whom she has two daughters, Lincoln, four, and Delta, two - in 2013, and has said she doesn't believe people ''realise'' how much effort goes into ''being around another human being'' for long periods of time.

She said: ''Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don't think people realise. It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn't really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person.''

And although the couple have been married for four years, Kristen claims she disagrees with her 42-year-old spouse on ''90 percent'' of things, but insists the important thing is being able to discuss their differences.

The 'Bad Moms' actress said: ''I do disagree with him on 90 percent of the issues on the planet. But we have really wonderful, intense valued conversations about things, and I always see his point, even if I disagree. It's hard to do.''

Kristen says the key to making sure a relationship lasts is to never feel ''contempt'' toward one another, even in the middle of a disagreement.

She said: ''It's all about contempt. Never roll your eyes at someone. You might as well break up right then because its contempt. I'm telling you -- I disagree with him on almost everything, but I have intense respect for his critical thinking skills and the fact that we were raised differently. I always see his point. I do not and will not ever have contempt for him.''

But the 'Frozen' star says her relationship isn't all stress, as Dax makes her laugh ''on a daily basis''.

She added to Us Weekly magazine: ''But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He's obsessed with attention, so he's constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand up comedian, so I'm living with a comedian.''