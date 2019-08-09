Kristen Bell has recalled sitting next to Beyonce and Jay-Z at a previous Met Gala when her husband Dax Shepard ''talked [Jay's] ear off'', which dashed their hopes of becoming ''best friends'' with the showbiz power couple.
Kristen Bell was hoping to become ''best friends'' with Beyonce and Jay-Z, but the rapper ''wasn't that interested'' when her husband Dax Shepard ''talked his ear off''.
The pair were delighted when they found out they were sitting next to the showbiz power couple at a previous Met Gala and they were secretly hoping it might be the start of a beautiful friendship, but their hopes were dashed when Dax had a conversation with an uninterested Jay.
She said: ''We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
''When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.'
''And then we manoeuvred the table so that Dax could sit right next to Jay-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think Jay was that interested.''
Despite the conversation not going to plan, Kristen was still ''proud'' of her 44-year-old significant other - who she married in 2013 - for having a chat with the '99 Problems' hitmaker.
She said: ''But I was proud of him that he went for broke. Talk to the person you love.''
However, she wasn't too sure about his conversation skills when he tried to hit Jay with a lyric.
Speaking on the First We Feast blog's YouTube series 'Hot Ones', she added: ''I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric.
''I think he was like, 'Real recognise real!' And I was like, 'Dax, Dax, don't.' ''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...