Kristen Bell was hoping to become ''best friends'' with Beyonce and Jay-Z, but the rapper ''wasn't that interested'' when her husband Dax Shepard ''talked his ear off''.

The pair were delighted when they found out they were sitting next to the showbiz power couple at a previous Met Gala and they were secretly hoping it might be the start of a beautiful friendship, but their hopes were dashed when Dax had a conversation with an uninterested Jay.

She said: ''We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

''When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.'

''And then we manoeuvred the table so that Dax could sit right next to Jay-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think Jay was that interested.''

Despite the conversation not going to plan, Kristen was still ''proud'' of her 44-year-old significant other - who she married in 2013 - for having a chat with the '99 Problems' hitmaker.

She said: ''But I was proud of him that he went for broke. Talk to the person you love.''

However, she wasn't too sure about his conversation skills when he tried to hit Jay with a lyric.

Speaking on the First We Feast blog's YouTube series 'Hot Ones', she added: ''I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric.

''I think he was like, 'Real recognise real!' And I was like, 'Dax, Dax, don't.' ''