Kristen Bell has spilled every detail of 'Frozen 2' to her two young daughters.
Kristen Bell's kids know ''the entire plot line'' to 'Frozen 2'.
The 39-year-old actress, who is returning to voice Anna for the second instalment of the 2013 Disney blockbuster, has confessed that she told her two daughters - four-year-old Delta and six-year-old Lincoln, whom she has with husband Dax Shepard - ''everything'' about the movie and has warned them they could get ''big time busted'' if they let anything slip.
Speaking to E! News at Disney's D23 Expo, Kristen said: ''I did explain to my kids that they can't talk about it.
''I was singing the songs to them very early on and thank god their words are still muddled when they're singing, which has saved me a couple times when they've gone full voice with a new hit from 'Frozen 2' in the middle of the living room.
''I'm like, 'Oh, oh, don't.' I had to explain to them they couldn't really talk about it, this had to be a secret.''
She added: ''I have told them the entire plot line.
''They know everything, they know all the new characters, they know all the new songs.
''And they can sing them, but they know they're gonna get big time busted if they tell anyone.''
Details of the new movie are being kept secret until its release on November 22.
Idina Menzel will return as Elsa, while Josh Gad is also on board to voice talkative snowman Olaf again.
Jennifer Lee is again writing the script and she's also co-directing with Chris Buck, who worked on the original movie.
Whilst Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are joining the franchise for the first time, with the former voicing Iduna and the latter's part currently unknown.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...