Kristen Bell's daughter has washed her hair in Vaseline.

The 39-year-old actress - who has Delta, five, and Lincoln, six, with her husband Dax Shepard - took to her Instagram account to beg her fans for some advice after one of her daughters smothered her locks in petroleum jelly.

She said: ''My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can't get it out. Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?''

The 'Frozen 2' star then gave her followers a close up of her little girl's matted mane and laughed as she said she's already tried to wash it out ''three times.''

She added: ''I've washed it three times now but it's not getting any better.''

However, with the help of her internet family, Kristen did manage to find a possible solution as she was advised to use washing-up liquid on her daughter's hair.

She explained: ''Okay, the consensus was dish soap and I appreciate that. I'm very grateful for you guys, 'cause I don't know what I'm doing.''

Meanwhile, Kristen recently admitted she told her children everything that was happening in her new movie 'Frozen 2' because she wanted to be a ''cool mom'' but she also warned them that their teeth would fall out if they told anyone the secrets.

Kristen - who voices Anna in the film - explained: ''I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom. I tell them all the time. I tell them two things.

''Number one: All your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid.

''Number two: I was like, 'OK, here's what happens.' After I read the script, I told them everything.

''They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract.

''I'm thankful now that it's out that I can no longer get sued by Disney.

''I said to them it was very important that they don't tell anyone at school.''