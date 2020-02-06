Kristen Bell was left in a panic when her daughter put Vaseline in her hair.
Kristen Bell's daughter has washed her hair in Vaseline.
The 39-year-old actress - who has Delta, five, and Lincoln, six, with her husband Dax Shepard - took to her Instagram account to beg her fans for some advice after one of her daughters smothered her locks in petroleum jelly.
She said: ''My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can't get it out. Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?''
The 'Frozen 2' star then gave her followers a close up of her little girl's matted mane and laughed as she said she's already tried to wash it out ''three times.''
She added: ''I've washed it three times now but it's not getting any better.''
However, with the help of her internet family, Kristen did manage to find a possible solution as she was advised to use washing-up liquid on her daughter's hair.
She explained: ''Okay, the consensus was dish soap and I appreciate that. I'm very grateful for you guys, 'cause I don't know what I'm doing.''
Meanwhile, Kristen recently admitted she told her children everything that was happening in her new movie 'Frozen 2' because she wanted to be a ''cool mom'' but she also warned them that their teeth would fall out if they told anyone the secrets.
Kristen - who voices Anna in the film - explained: ''I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom. I tell them all the time. I tell them two things.
''Number one: All your teeth are going to fall out, which is the best thing you can say to a kid.
''Number two: I was like, 'OK, here's what happens.' After I read the script, I told them everything.
''They were excited and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract.
''I'm thankful now that it's out that I can no longer get sued by Disney.
''I said to them it was very important that they don't tell anyone at school.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Watch three incredible live performances from Discovr.TV.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...