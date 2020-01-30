Kristen Bell's daughter offered to help bury her grandfather.

The 39-year-old actress has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, five, with her husband Dax Shepard, and has recalled a time when one of her children offered to ''bring [her] shovel'' to her grandfather's funeral so that she could ''help bury him''.

Explaining the situation during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (29.01.20), Kristen said: ''Their grandfather was dying - and he's already passed, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said, 'So when papa dies ... Are we gonna come to Oregon with you?'

''And I was like, 'Yeah, you'll come.' And she was like, 'Okay. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden set.' And I said, 'Why would you pack your shovel, honey?' She goes, 'Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? The side of the house? Or...' Like, so practical and wanted to help.''

The 'Frozen 2' star has previously spoken about being honest with her children, as she and her spouse ''don't lie'' to the youngsters when they ask difficult questions about the world around them.

Dax, 45, said: ''We just pretty much tell them anything if they ask us. We don't dumb it down. If Kristen and I are known publicly for any aspect of parenting, it's that. We've just kind of chosen the path where we don't lie to them, but there are certain topics we'll be sensitive around.''

The pair have already tried to answer honestly when asked where babies come from, but Kristen said the topic was so ''clinical'' that their daughters ''got bored'' halfway through.

She added: ''Truly, halfway through the second sentence, she got bored and walked outside.''

Lincoln and Delta have also asked their parents about death before, and Dax says he told them honestly they are ''going to die'' someday, but made sure to insist it won't happen for ''a hundred years''.

The 'Armchair Expert' podcast host said: ''We give them the real answer, and there's always some trepidation or anxiety when that's happening. Like, 'Am I going to die?' 'Yes, you're going to die, but it's going to be in a hundred years.' ''

And Kristen added: ''That's obviously the most terrifying one. You don't want to make them feel insecure or scared, but at the same time I don't want to be dishonest with her.

''So we said yes, and she cried for about 30 seconds. And then she was fine and she's never questioned it again.''