Kristen Bell's daughter was rushed to hospital after ''smushing'' her finger in a door.

The 39-year-old actress - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with husband Dax Shepard - has thanked the staff at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the ''excellent care'' they provided to her offspring after she suffered the painful injury.

Kristen shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter - whose face was largely obscured by an emoji - with exaggerated sad expressions and wrote on Instagram: ''First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut.

''Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist.

''Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a 'Child Life Specialist' trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe.

''And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around.''

But the 'Frozen' star didn't want to show her followers the full nature of her daughter's damaged finger because it looked ''pretty gross''.

She added: ''Thank you to all who helped my baby. (Ps I'm not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.) (sic)''

Her discretion was appreciated by her friend, actor Justin Long.

He commented: ''Aw pal - so sorry for her. Also thanks for not including a pic of the finger because I def wouldn't look (sic)''

However, he may wish he'd never commented because Kristen quickly threatened to send him the graphic photos.

She replied: ''Comin atcha in DMs!!! (sic)''