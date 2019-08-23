Kristen Bell had to rush her daughter to the emergency room after she ''smushed'' her finger in a door.
Kristen Bell's daughter was rushed to hospital after ''smushing'' her finger in a door.
The 39-year-old actress - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with husband Dax Shepard - has thanked the staff at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for the ''excellent care'' they provided to her offspring after she suffered the painful injury.
Kristen shared a photo on Instagram of herself and her daughter - whose face was largely obscured by an emoji - with exaggerated sad expressions and wrote on Instagram: ''First emergency room visit. One hairline fracture and a finger smushed so hard in the door it popped like a jelly donut.
''Thank you so much to @childrensla for the amazing care, thank u Dr. Olsen, and Sonia our child life specialist.
''Did you know that when you enter the emergency room at @childrensla you immediately get a 'Child Life Specialist' trained to make sure your child knows what happening? And to make sure you understand all of what's happening and your choices? It made us feel so safe.
''And @childrensla follows up the next day with a phone call to make sure all is well after the trauma. Excellent care all around.''
But the 'Frozen' star didn't want to show her followers the full nature of her daughter's damaged finger because it looked ''pretty gross''.
She added: ''Thank you to all who helped my baby. (Ps I'm not attaching a pic of the finger because there was literally burger popping out all over and it as pretty gross.) (sic)''
Her discretion was appreciated by her friend, actor Justin Long.
He commented: ''Aw pal - so sorry for her. Also thanks for not including a pic of the finger because I def wouldn't look (sic)''
However, he may wish he'd never commented because Kristen quickly threatened to send him the graphic photos.
She replied: ''Comin atcha in DMs!!! (sic)''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...