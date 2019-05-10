Kristen Bell's six-year-old daughter has shaved the side of her head.

The 'Good Place' star has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her husband Dax Shepard, and has revealed that her eldest child has decided to make the bold fashion statement of shaving the hair on one side of her head.

Kristen said: ''My oldest daughter shaved the side of her head a couple weeks ago. I gave her permission. She just woke up one morning and was like, 'I need to shave this whole side right here.'

''And I was like, 'What?' [She said] 'It's got to be buzzed.' And I was like, 'I've never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.'''

And the 38-year-old actress can't believe how ''cool'' her daughter looks with the edgy new style.

She added: ''And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it. And she even said, 'I need a little trim. It's getting long.' And I was like, 'Oh, you're just like a skater girl. That's so cool.'''

It isn't just Lincoln that's showing her wild side either, as the 'Frozen' actress also says her youngest daughter Delta is incredibly ''social''.

Speaking in a Q&A session during a hosting session for American Express Preferred Blue Card, she said: ''It boggles my mind how social [Delta] is. When we're on an airplane, she spends the majority of her time up in the front cabin either talking to the pilot or the stewardesses, not with me. She's four years old.

''I took her to the dentist the other day and I was trying to leave the dentist's office and I was like, 'Where is she?' She had walked into the dentist's office and was just talking to him. Just talking to him about things she had done that morning. Mind you, she just turned four, so she's a kid, you know?''