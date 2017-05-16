Kristen Bell doesn't like using the phrase ''It's OK'' around her toddlers.

The Hollywood actress - who has daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, two, with her husband Dax Shepard - has admitted she isn't a fan of the phrase because she feels it ''shuts down'' their ability to express emotions.

Kristen explained: ''I do really like reevaluating how much we say to them, 'It's OK,' because it weirdly shuts down their ability to have emotions.

''Because they think, 'It's OK. I shouldn't be embarrassed. I shouldn't be sad.' So now when they get sad or embarrassed, I say, 'That's a stinky feeling, huh? I've felt it, too.' I just let them experience it, and hopefully it'll make healthy adults.''

The 36-year-old beauty also revealed how the so-called ''one finger rule'' has helped her to raise her two children.

She told ET Online: ''The one finger rule was something I really enjoyed.

''They said, 'Let your toddler experience things.' Like, 'I wanna touch that vase!' Rather than always saying, 'No,' you say, 'Let's do it! Let's do one finger.' So, my toddlers go around and touch everything with one finger.''

Kristen is currently balancing raising her children with filming the sequel to 'Bad Moms', which also features Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn.

And the actress admitted she has been having a blast on the set of the movie.

Speaking about 'Bad Mom's Christmas', she shared: ''We're shooting in Atlanta right now, and it's great, because we didn't want to just do the same movie again.

''So rather than deal with the stresses of school, it deals with the stresses of the holidays, but our mothers come in town. So it's this added layer of, not only are we overworked moms, we're also bratty children at the same time.''