Kristen Bell is proud of the March for Our Lives protesters and they have given her hope for the future.
Kristen Bell got ''choked up'' by the March for Our Lives demonstrations.
The 'Good Place' star has a lot of hope for the future thanks to the efforts of the student organisations who arranged the major gun violence protest in Washington D.C., and around 800 others across the US, over the weekend and finds the next generation of politically active teenagers ''really inspiring''.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It honestly gets me choked up, because I think this is the generation we've been waiting for.
''They're the ones who are going to get it done and it's just really inspiring to watch.''
And the 37-year-old actress - who has daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, three, with husband Dax Shepard - is ''eternally grateful'' for the efforts of protesters in trying to increase gun safety and end firearm violence.
She added: ''Knowing that these kids have a genuine chance of making things a little bit better for when my kids go to school, I am eternally grateful.''
Kristen isn't the only star to have praised those behind the demonstrations.
John Cena shared videos and images from the protests when he hosted the Kids Choice Awards on Saturday (24.03.18) and praised the ''amazing'' efforts.
He said: ''I know it's going to be an amazing night, but kids everywhere have already made it an amazing day. So I just want to take a moment to celebrate what kids across the nation accomplished today.
''From Washington D.C., Florida, even here in Los Angeles, all over the country, all over the world, kids made their voices heard with the incredible March for Our Lives, and it all happened because you want to make the world a better place.''
A number of famous faces got involved with the marches, including Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, Sir Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Lady GaGa, Dwayne Johnson, Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...