Kristen Bell has been performing songs for those sheltering from Hurricane Irma.
The 37-year-old actress was unable to get out of Orlando, Florida, before the natural disaster took hold of the city this weekend, and has taken a moment amongst the chaos to bring joy to children and parents at a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter.
On Saturday (09.09.17) the 'Frozen' star was filmed by Meadow Woods Middle School singing a rendition of 'For The First Time In Forever' from the popular animated Disney feature, who then posted the clip on their social media pages.
The school wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy!
''Thank you @IMKristenBell for stopping by today! @DrFritzler_OCPS @DrTrimble_OCPS @BethSharpeFL (sic)''
And the blonde beauty posted a photo of herself on stage to her own Instagram account, where she joked that her ''volunteer back up dancers'' had stolen the show.
She wrote: ''When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma (sic)''
This isn't the only kind deed Kristen has done whilst being stuck in Florida though, as she also managed to rescue the family of her 'Frozen' co-star Josh Gad, and found them shelter after they were left stranded by transport cancellations.
Josh, 36, posted a picture of Kristen and his parents on Instagram and wrote: ''So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma . When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above. And thank you @ewablueeyes for bother her when I asked you not to!!!! (sic)''
