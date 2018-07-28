Kristen Bell finds monogamy tough.

Although the 38-year-old actress has been happily married to Dax Shepard since 2013, she admitted that she is still attracted to other people.

Kristen told The Mail On Sunday's YOU Magazine: ''I see the benefits of a society with monogamous relationships, but it's difficult because you're still attracted to other people. Dax was in an open relationship in his 20s and it scared me when we first started dating. We don't have one and I don't know if we ever will.''

However, Kristen believes honesty is the key to a happy marriage and says she and Dax, 43, are both open with each other when they are attracted to other people.

She explained: ''I think what alleviates the pressure-cooker of monogamy is understanding that your partner's attraction to someone else is nothing to do with you. I talk about who I'm attracted to in front of Dax, and he'll say: 'I could never pick your type out in a line-up'. If I ever get to make out with Riz Ahmed, Dax will give me a round of applause!

''I've told Dax that if, one day, Jennifer Lopez comes up to him and says, 'I need a weekend away with you in Sonoma', you have to go now, because I am clear that Jennifer Lopez's beauty is not a reflection on me not being good enough. Here's the thing, I love this man and I would not want him to be on his deathbed thinking, 'I could have had sex with Jennifer Lopez...'

'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies' actress Kristen and Dax have two daughters together, five-year-old Lincoln and Delta, three but Kristen admitted motherhood isn't always easy.

She said: ''I love my kids more than life itself, but they are also disgusting, feral creatures who live in my home. My daughter gave me pinworms recently.''

And the pair are not planning to expand their family, with Dax going so far as to have a vasectomy after a pregnancy scare three years ago.

She said: '''I told Dax, 'I feel nauseous. I need you to get me a pregnancy test' and I saw the blood drain out of his face. It was a false alarm, but four days later he got a vasectomy.''