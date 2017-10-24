Hollywood actress Kristen Bell has revealed she loves turning her house into an ''arts and crafts design project'' during the holiday season.
The 37-year-old actress stars alongside Mila Kunis in the soon-to-be-released action movie 'A Bad Moms Christmas', and Kristen has admitted she loves getting caught up in the excitement of the holiday season.
The Hollywood star - who has daughters Lincoln, four, and Delta, two, with husband Dax Shepard - shared: ''My whole house becomes an arts and crafts design project, and it's really just for me, 'cause I love everything to sparkle, like snow globes...
''We have 35 Macy's Santa bears that are all over the couch.''
And Mila - who has three-year-old daughter Wyatt and ten-month-old son Dimitri with her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher - is similarly enthusiastic about Christmas.
Mila told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I love the holidays, so, I feel like I have just as much fun decorating for myself as I theoretically do for myself.
''I love silly decorations, and I love things to be fun and not be classy.''
Meanwhile, Ashton recently revealed that he and Mila are determined to keep their children out of the spotlight.
The Hollywood duo are among the most recognisable married couples in the world, but the 'Jobs' star insisted his children won't be appearing in any of their social media posts anytime soon.
Ashton explained: ''We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff.
''But we don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice.''
Ashton conceded that dealing with public scrutiny is part and parcel of working in the movie business.
But he doesn't think the same logic should be applied to his children, neither of whom are old enough to determine what they wish to do with their own lives.
He said: ''It's their private life, it's not mine to give away ... Your social profile is yours to create not for someone else to create for you.''
