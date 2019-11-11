Kristen Bell gets ''horny'' when her husband offers to make her a coffee.

The 'Frozen 2' actress loves it when Dax Shepard offers ''acts of service'' in the house and finds the kind gestures very ''sexy''.

She gushed: ''Acts of service are huge for me.

''My husband literally said to me this morning -- I mean, we're 13 years in but he's gotten it now -- he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, 'Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?'

''And I was like, 'Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?'

''Acts of service to other people are also very sexy, but if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I'm there. There's lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella.''

The 39-year-old star - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her spouse - also explained she was drawn to acting by embracing the fact she was a ''weird and quirky'' kid to make people laugh.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I definitely got a high off of making people laugh cause I was just a weird kid.

''I was weird and quirky before I realized goofy was comedy and that was like a skill I could hone.

''I would, like, ask for my dinner next to the dog dish and just eat it with my face 'cause I liked my dog so much more than I liked everyone else.

''And my mom was just like, 'Great. She's... that's what we got. [And] we love her.'

''I realised that owning that made people giggle and when you make someone giggle, to me, there's no better feeling in the world.

''I kind of owned how quirky I could be and try to use it wherever possible.''