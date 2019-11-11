Kristen Bell gets ''horny'' when her husband offers to make her a coffee because she thinks it's ''sexy'' when Dax Shepard offers ''acts of service''.
Kristen Bell gets ''horny'' when her husband offers to make her a coffee.
The 'Frozen 2' actress loves it when Dax Shepard offers ''acts of service'' in the house and finds the kind gestures very ''sexy''.
She gushed: ''Acts of service are huge for me.
''My husband literally said to me this morning -- I mean, we're 13 years in but he's gotten it now -- he woke up 10 minutes after I did and I was scrambling to get out of the house and he said as he was like, rising out of bed, he said, 'Is there anything I can help you do to help you get out of the house on time?'
''And I was like, 'Are you trying to make me horny right now? What are you doing?'
''Acts of service to other people are also very sexy, but if you pour your coffee and hand me a mug as well, I'm there. There's lot of different acts of service that would qualify under that umbrella.''
The 39-year-old star - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her spouse - also explained she was drawn to acting by embracing the fact she was a ''weird and quirky'' kid to make people laugh.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I definitely got a high off of making people laugh cause I was just a weird kid.
''I was weird and quirky before I realized goofy was comedy and that was like a skill I could hone.
''I would, like, ask for my dinner next to the dog dish and just eat it with my face 'cause I liked my dog so much more than I liked everyone else.
''And my mom was just like, 'Great. She's... that's what we got. [And] we love her.'
''I realised that owning that made people giggle and when you make someone giggle, to me, there's no better feeling in the world.
''I kind of owned how quirky I could be and try to use it wherever possible.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...