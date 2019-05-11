Kristen Bell likes to do ''nesting stuff'' to celebrate Mother's Day.

The 38-year-old actress - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her husband Dax Shepard - is set to celebrate the annual holiday on Sunday (12.05.19), and has said her favourite way to ring in the occasion is to ''cuddle'' with her brood, or go on a trip to a flea market to pick up things for their home.

She said: ''The best way to succeed at Mother's Day is it's so specific to the girl. Every girl has different love languages. I like to nest so for me, I love cuddling with my kids and I love spending time with them but I make that a priority daily.

''What I don't get to do - and this is going to be embarrassing - is open a drunk drawer and just roll my sleeves up and be like 'you're mine.' Or going to the flea market and being like this dresser is perfect and it's $40. Nesting stuff.''

And the 'Good Place' star says the ''best way to succeed as a dad'' on the day is to get top tips from the woman's close friends.

Speaking to E! News, she added: ''For other girls, it is flowers and chocolate so you have to use some intuition. The best way to succeed as a dad is talk to the woman's girlfriends or gay friends.''

If Kristen does take her daughters to a flea market this weekend, her eldest daughter Lincoln will be able to show off her ''cool'' new haircut, as the 'Frozen' actress recently revealed she has shaved the side of her head.

Kristen said: ''My oldest daughter shaved the side of her head a couple weeks ago. I gave her permission. She just woke up one morning and was like, 'I need to shave this whole side right here.'

''And I was like, 'What?' [She said] 'It's got to be buzzed.' And I was like, 'I've never been, nor will I ever be, that cool to shave the side of my head.'

''And she did it, and she rocks it and she loves it. And she even said, 'I need a little trim. It's getting long.' And I was like, 'Oh, you're just like a skater girl. That's so cool.'''