Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard won't be charging their tenants rent in April to ease their worries amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard won't be charging their tenants rent in April.
The couple have agreed to help out residents in their Los Angeles properties, many of whom are currently unable to work due to the ''stay at home'' order issued in California to help fight the spread of coronavirus, by forgoing the sums next month.
According to TMZ, a manager of the couple's Pringus Property LLC - which owns at least two residential buildings - emailed tenants over the weekend to give them good news.
The manager, who is believed to be the 'C.H.I.P.S.' star's sister, expressed encouragement and empathy, and promised to work with the residents going forward to make things as comfortable as possible as people adjust to life amid the pandemic.
Last week, Kristen expressed her pride in her and Dax's two daughters, Lincoln, six, and five-year-old Delta, after they emptied their piggy banks to add to the donation she and her husband were making to No Kid Hungry, a charity dedicated to end child hunger and poverty.
She wrote on Instagram: ''NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together.
''The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank,'' she explained. ''I couldn't have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents.[heart eye emojis] (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...