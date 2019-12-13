Kristen Bell knew that 'Frozen II' would be successful because it contained the ''same ingredients'' as the original film.
Kristen Bell knew that 'Frozen II' would be successful.
The recently released sequel has already outperformed its predecessor at the box office and set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film, and Kristen - who voices Anna in the franchise - has said she had no doubts the movie would perform well.
Speaking to NPR, she said: ''In my mind, if you make a recipe and the cake comes out great, you make it again the next day with the same ingredients. Why on earth wouldn't it be great?''
The 39-year-old actress' explanation is supported by the fact that cast members such as Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff returned to voice their characters, whilst directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee helmed the production once again.
Kristen believes the writing for the main characters helps the film appeal to young audiences.
She explained: ''There's something inside all of us that feels so vulnerable and powerful ... especially in kids. They feel so vulnerable because they're often the smallest person in the room. They're slower than everyone else. They don't know everything. And yet they have a spirit of growth and they feel their own power.''
The 'Bad Moms' star also revealed they she drew inspiration from her own struggles to portray Anna.
She said: ''I'm ferociously co-dependent, and it's taken me a long time to learn what to do when I'm alone.
''I would really like to see Anna face her co-dependency head-on.''
Kristen previously suggested that 'Frozen II' was groundbreaking as it marked the first time Disney had made a sequel to a musical animated film.
She commented: ''Disney has never made a sequel to a musical animated movie ever. I think that was because before he died, Walt said, 'No, we don't do sequels.'
''So this, it was a big thing for them to announce a sequel, because they'd done straight to DVD sequels, but never in a theatre. So it was kind of groundbreaking, and we felt it coming.''
