Kristen Bell branded herself the ''First Lady'' of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday (21.01.18).

The 'Frozen' actress took the reins as the ceremony's first ever host this year, and kicked off the event by poking fun at President Donald Trump's wife Melania, and her declaration she would use her position to combat online bullying.

Kristen said: ''There has never been a host for this awards show before.

''First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it.

''I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet.''

She then pointed at 'Veep' star Tony Hale and said: ''I'm looking at you, Tony Hale. You're a bully. You guys, he's savage on Twitter. I'm serious.''

As well as peppering her opening monologue with jokes, Kristen also turned serious as she discussed the fact the ceremony took place on the same weekend as the Women's March.

She said: ''We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence.

''Because fear and anger never win the race.''

And the 37-year-old actress couldn't resist plugging her own career before the awards were handed out.

She quipped: ''Most importantly, regardless of our differences I think we can all come together and delight in one thing.

'''Frozen 2' is coming out in theaters 2019. I'm very excited!''

During the evening, Kristen went over to sit with her husband Dax Shepard in the Shrine Auditorium - but didn't have anything kind to say about her spouse, with whom she has children Lincoln, four, and two-year-old Delta.

Instead, she gushed: ''I'd like to take a minute to gush over one of my favourite people. A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer. This very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodies openness and sincerity. Not so hard on the eyes either... Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig.''

While her hosting role went down well, the former 'Veronica Mars' star insisted no one in the audience was interested in her.

She joked: ''This is a room full of actors; no one is paying attention to me. They're just waiting for their name to be called! I could say anything! Fire pit! Hangnail! Steve Carell. See?''