Kristen Bell joked she was the ''First Lady'' of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.
Kristen Bell branded herself the ''First Lady'' of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday (21.01.18).
The 'Frozen' actress took the reins as the ceremony's first ever host this year, and kicked off the event by poking fun at President Donald Trump's wife Melania, and her declaration she would use her position to combat online bullying.
Kristen said: ''There has never been a host for this awards show before.
''First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it.
''I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet.''
She then pointed at 'Veep' star Tony Hale and said: ''I'm looking at you, Tony Hale. You're a bully. You guys, he's savage on Twitter. I'm serious.''
As well as peppering her opening monologue with jokes, Kristen also turned serious as she discussed the fact the ceremony took place on the same weekend as the Women's March.
She said: ''We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears let's make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence.
''Because fear and anger never win the race.''
And the 37-year-old actress couldn't resist plugging her own career before the awards were handed out.
She quipped: ''Most importantly, regardless of our differences I think we can all come together and delight in one thing.
'''Frozen 2' is coming out in theaters 2019. I'm very excited!''
During the evening, Kristen went over to sit with her husband Dax Shepard in the Shrine Auditorium - but didn't have anything kind to say about her spouse, with whom she has children Lincoln, four, and two-year-old Delta.
Instead, she gushed: ''I'd like to take a minute to gush over one of my favourite people. A multi-hyphenate by definition, actor, writer, director, and producer. This very special buddy of mine is talent personified and has always embodies openness and sincerity. Not so hard on the eyes either... Ladies and gentlemen, Greta Gerwig.''
While her hosting role went down well, the former 'Veronica Mars' star insisted no one in the audience was interested in her.
She joked: ''This is a room full of actors; no one is paying attention to me. They're just waiting for their name to be called! I could say anything! Fire pit! Hangnail! Steve Carell. See?''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...