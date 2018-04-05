Kristen Bell has finished recording her part of 'Frozen 2'.

The 37-year-old actress - who voices the part of Anna in the hit animated movie and its upcoming sequel - has revealed the movie is progressing well.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''You know I can't say a lot because Disney have people everywhere but I have recorded the movie. There will be edits before it's finished. I know the songs, I know the story, it's very good. I can't say much more than that.''

Back in September, Josh Gad - who voices the magical snowman Olaf - revealed that voice recordings have begun on 'Frozen 2'.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of some of the cast and wrote: ''Nothing is more exciting than getting back in the booth with this incredible team. Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez along with John Lasseter and the amazing people at @disneyanimation have created a story that carries on the incredible legacy of the original #Frozen and continues to build and expand on the characters and themes in new and exciting ways. Unfortunately, that's all I can I tell you right now. But, rest assured #Frozen2 is on the way and damn is it going to be special. 11.27.19. (sic)''

Whilst Kristen is excited for a 'Frozen' sequel, her two children - Lincoln, five, and Delta, three, with her husband Dax Shepard - may not be so keen as the blonde beauty previously revealed they are not big fans of the animated movie.

She shared: ''They live to break down my self-esteem. It's that, and they don't watch much TV. I mean they're one and three. They're new to it all.

''But Lincoln was sick last month and Dax had said, 'Should we put on a movie? Should we blow her mind and put on 'Frozen'?' And we did, and about 15 minutes in she said, 'Mummy, I think you should turn this off.' She didn't like it.''