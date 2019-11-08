Kristen Bell has revealed the reasons behind the long wait for 'Frozen 2', suggesting how Disney want it to have a similar impact to the first.
Kristen Bell says there has been a long wait for a 'Frozen' sequel because the story had to be right.
'Frozen 2' hits cinemas later this month, six years after the first film was released in 2013 and went on to become one of Disney's biggest ever animated hits.
Kristen - who voices Princess Anna in the films - insists the studio made the right decision to take their time with the hugely-anticipated sequel in order for the story to have the same impact as the original.
Speaking to Collider, the 'Bad Moms' star said: ''The reason they didn't green light it so quickly is because nobody knew what it was gonna be.
''Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying?''
''It's not just about providing a problem and have and end of a second act, and then a third act. It's a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I'm glad that they took the time that they did because I think it's really good. And it's definitely a different 'Frozen'. It's a more developed 'Frozen'.''
The 39-year-old actress also revealed that Jennifer Lee, head of Disney animation, was constantly tweaking the plot and even filled out diary entries as 'Frozen' characters, including Idina Menzel's alter ego Queen Elsa, to understand their personalities better.
Kristen said: ''Yeah, they took so much time with it, for a reason. It went through so many filters, and Jen Lee kept going back to the drawing board, until she got it exactly right.
''To even find the story, she journaled, as the characters, for months. ''She would open a journal and be like, 'What's Anna doing today?', just to find out where she's stunted, where does she need to grow, and what's important. It was pretty impressive.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...