Kristen Bell finds it ''weird'' meeting her 'Frozen' counterpart at Disneyland, because the actress can never break character.
The 39-year-old actress voices Anna in the hit Disney movie and its sequel 'Frozen 2', and has said that whilst taking her daughters - Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, whom she has with husband Dax Shepard - to Disneyland in California, she realised how bizarre it was to meet the woman who plays the character every day around the amusement park.
Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: ''I'm the OG Anna for sure. But the one thing that's weird is that when you talk to them, you've probably experienced this, they can't break.''
Kristen says the actors at Disneyland are so good at staying in character that she worried they may need to be ''rescued''.
She added: ''So I got up and we're taking a picture and I'm like 'Hi, how are you?' And she's like, 'Arendelle is beautiful today!' And I'm like, okay she's ... okay. I'll ask Elsa. And I'm like, 'How are you doing?' And she's like, 'The ice has just melted and Olaf is thrilled with the summer weather!' And I'm like, all I want to do is go, 'Blink twice if you need to be rescued!' Because this is crazy!''
And although she finds the experience strange, her daughters don't notice the difference.
She said: ''The kids love it. But it is weird to the adults.''
However, Kristen recently said her daughter's aren't ''obsessed'' with 'Frozen' like many other children, as she joked it's in their ''DNA to reject [their] parents''.
She explained: ''They're not obsessed with it because I believe it's in your DNA to reject your parents in order to assimilate to an outside tribe. With everything my mom was into, I was like, 'Urgh, gross!' ''
