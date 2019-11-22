Kristen Bell felt ''no sparks whatsoever'' when she first met her husband Dax Shepard.

The 'Frozen 2' star, 39, first met Dax at a birthday dinner for the producer of her 2008 movie 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', and has now said it definitely wasn't love at first sight for the pair, as Kristen found herself getting irritated because Dax ''talked so much''.

She said: ''The producer of 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall', Shauna Robertson, who's Judd Apatow's previous producing partner, had a birthday dinner - like, 10 people, maybe less, at a sushi restaurant. And I had just gotten out of a long-term relationship, like, two months prior. And in retrospect, I realise he had just gotten out of a long relationship.

''We were sitting at a table. The only thing I remember is that he talked so much. And then I didn't know who he was. I'm like, 'Is that one of the guys from 'Jackass' or something?' ... And then we left. There were no sparks whatsoever.''

Kristen - who eventually married Dax in 2013, and has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with him - then met her future husband a second time two weeks later, and began to see the potential for a romantic connection.

She recalled during an appearance on the 'Today' show: ''Two weeks later we both met at a hockey game ... we saw each other ... started to flirt,'' she says. ''Then a day after that I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'

''He's so bold and that was my kind of person. I was like, okay, starting it off with a really good joke that makes me feel, like, butterflies. I fell in love with him way before he fell in love with me.''

Although their romance is now stronger than ever, the pair have never been shy when it comes to revealing the ups and down they've endured together.

Earlier this year, 44-year-old Dax said: ''We definitely had to work really hard at being a couple because we're both incredibly, painfully stubborn, and we're pretty much opposites.''