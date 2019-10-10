Kristen Bell felt ''irresponsible'' for not speaking openly about her battle with depression because she now realises she could help other people with their struggles.
Kristen Bell felt ''irresponsible'' for not speaking openly about her battle with depression.
The 'Frozen 2' actress has struggled with the mood disorder since she was 18 but has only recently realised that opening up about her issues could help someone else.
She said: ''I realised that this is the shame that prevents people from talking about it.
''I immediately felt irresponsible, because I do care about depression not being taboo, yet I present this bubbly, outgoing girl who seemingly gets through life with a smile on her face, and I'd never discussed that some days, I don't.''
Although she takes medication, the 39-year-old star - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and four-year-old Delta with husband Dax Shepard - thinks exercise is a great way to boost her mood.
She told Women's Health magazine: ''I feel so much stronger, and it's a physical feeling, but it's also a mental one.
''It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centered, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.''
Kristen has also learned some valuable coping skills from her husband's alcoholism recovery.
She explained: ''You just have to do the next right thing. You just stand up. That's the next right thing. Then you brush your teeth. That's the next right thing. I've very one-step-at-a-time.''
The 'Good Place' star also revealed she no longer takes on jobs outside of Los Angeles for the sake of her family life.
She said: ''It's too disruptive to my family [otherwise]. And that's what gives me the fuel to even be creative at all. If I had to choose, I'd choose them.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...