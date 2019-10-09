Kristen Bell credits exercise with helping her feel physically and mentally ''strong'', and says it's the perfect outlet for her ''depression and anxiety''.
The 'Frozen II' actress has said that whilst she's ''always felt mentally strong'', exercising regularly has helped to maintain that strength, as well as make her feel just as powerful physically.
She said: ''I've always felt mentally strong because I'm adept and can banter and hold my own in a good conversation. But I've never felt physically strong. I felt waifish ... or pregnant. And I'm loving the fact that if we ever get attacked by ninjas, I would be a valuable asset.''
Kristen - who has daughters Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with her husband Dax Shepard - also praised heading to the gym as something that is helpful for those suffering from ''depression or anxiety'', as the endorphins released during physical activity can help boost a person's mood.
She added: ''I feel so much stronger, and it's a physical feeling, but it's also a mental one. It should be the first stop for anyone who experiences depression or anxiety because it encourages serotonin and endorphins. I feel so much more centred, patient, capable. It sets the next 48 hours for me.''
Although the 39-year-old actress has upped her exercise regime in recent months, she hasn't changed her eating habits much, as chows down on carbs regularly because she needs the energy to learn her lines.
Speaking to Women's Health magazine for their November issue, she said: ''I have to eat carbs because I have to memorise 11 pages of dialogue, and I can't do that eating spinach and chicken.''
Meanwhile, Kristen recently said she and her husband Dax make sure to prioritise ''self-care'' where possible, especially when it comes to balancing their lives.
She said: ''We try to have the best communication possible. To me, balance is a four-letter word, it's just such a swear in our house. You're never gonna feel it.
''You're never gonna feel balanced or right... [The family has a calendar where] everyone adds their priorities whether that's 'I'm going to be home late this night so you gotta know that everything is on you or call a sitter' or 'I need some self-care this Saturday.' ''
