Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard don't have a ''fairytale'' romance, as they say it takes a lot of ''hard'' work to keep their marriage afloat.
The couple - who have two daughters, Lincoln, five and Delta, four, together - have been married since 2013, but despite their relationship looking like the perfect love story from the outside, the pair insist it takes a lot of ''hard'' work to keep their marriage afloat.
Kristen said: ''This isn't a special fairy tale.''
To which Dax added: ''This is two people who worked really hard and it's attainable for you if you work really hard in your marriage too.''
The 'Frozen' star and the 44-year-old actor rarely have time to do things together and say they've only been on nine dates throughout their six years of marriage, but are happy to spend cozy nights in together instead.
Dax told Parade magazine in a joint interview: ''We've probably had nine in the last six years, if we're being honest. We play board games and the kids destroy the house and that's just a fun Sunday.''
Meanwhile, the 'CHiPs' star recently said that when he first met 38-year-old Kristen, he wasn't sure if he wanted to commit to a relationship with her, because she was so different to him.
Speaking in January, he said: ''I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships. I've always been that way, I don't know how to explain it ... I've always felt very confident in relationships.
''So I never, ever, ever was like, 'Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen.' I was going, 'Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there's a dog that doesn't have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? Do I wanna be ... that's great and she's good, but that's not what I wanna do, I'm not that good, I don't want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog. So I wasn't fearful I would lose her, I wasn't certain I wanted to be with someone like that.''
