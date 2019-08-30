Kristen Bell is glad Jonathan Groff gets to ''really sing'' in 'Frozen 2'.

The 39-year-old actress and her co-star are back as Anna and Kristoff respectively for the upcoming Disney animated sequel, and she's delighted Groff will have the chance to show off his talents in the movie.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''You are going to get to see Jonathan Groff sing! Really sing! Finally!

''That was my one critique. We didn't get enough Jonathan Groff singing, and to me, he has one of the best singing voices I've ever heard.

''I would listen to him singing the alphabet forever, and he really gets his dessert in this movie.''

Bell revealed she is close to her co-stars - including Idina Menzel (Elsa) and Josh Gad (Olaf) - despite not getting to actually work together while recording their lines for the film.

She said: ''It's so much fun to sing with those three. I mean, truly. You don't get to record with your cast mates when you're doing an animated movie, but every time we're together to do press like this and stuff, we are in love with each other.

''We have too much fun together!''

Meanwhile, the star recently admitted she told her two daughters - four-year-old Delta and six-year-old Lincoln, whom she has with husband Dax Shepard - ''everything'' about the movie and has warned them they could get ''big time busted'' if they let anything slip.

She confessed: ''I did explain to my kids that they can't talk about it.

''I was singing the songs to them very early on and thank god their words are still muddled when they're singing, which has saved me a couple times when they've gone full voice with a new hit from 'Frozen 2' in the middle of the living room.

''I'm like, 'Oh, oh, don't.' I had to explain to them they couldn't really talk about it, this had to be a secret.''

She added: ''I have told them the entire plot line. They know everything, they know all the new characters, they know all the new songs.

''And they can sing them, but they know they're gonna get big time busted if they tell anyone.''