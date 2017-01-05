Frozen star Kristen Bell was stunned when she realised the plot and script for 2016 comedy Bad Moms was written by a bunch of guys.
The actress, who is gearing up for a planned sequel with Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn, loved Jon Lucas and Scott Moore's script, but couldn't believe a woman wasn't responsible for the girl power movie.
"I'm like, 'There's no guy who could have written this'," she tells Access Hollywood Live, "but they had dinner parties with all of their wives' friends and said, 'Tell me your weirdest mum stories, your horror stories about dating. And they asked us.
"All of those real stories were layered into the movie, which I think is why it was so funny and so authentic."
The Bad Moms sequel, which will have a Christmas theme, will be shot this spring (17). It will hit cinemas in November (17).
"We're on the clock," she says. "They edit them very quickly. They're very confident in the topic and the jokes, and so they got the last one done in, like, two or three months."
Kristen also has a role in her husband Dax Shepard's CHiPs movie remake, which hits cinemas in March (17).
In it, she plays his character's vain trophy wife and she used the fact she was a new mum to perfect her character.
"I put, like, super long extensions in and I was breastfeeding at the time and I was like, 'Wouldn't it be great if my character had, like, a crazy, big boob job?', so I did not pump for 24 hours and just let my breasts fill up.
"After, like, 12 hours, I was like, 'Ooh, that's painful', and then, after about 20 hours... I was like, 'These aren't even human... Action!' And I did every scene with these crazy, huge boobs."
