The actress was saluting the efforts of the night's Favorite Humanitarian when she nervously clasped her hands, giggled and said, "The teleprompter has gone out".

But, like a true professional, she ad-libbed the rest of her speech before a tribute film of Perry's good works was shown.

Bell then said, "I feel like just a moment ago I really pulled the curtain and showed some vulnerability and I was in fact using a teleprompter and I am embarrassed that I didn't memorise it (speech), but to my credit there were way too many things to memorise.

"The good deeds of Tyler Perry... I couldn't do it; I had to use the prompter, so I hope you'll cut me some slack."

Comedian Jimmy Fallon suffered the same technical glitch earlier this month (Jan17) as he hosted the Golden Globe Awards.