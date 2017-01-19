Frozen star Kristen Bell was left red-faced at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (18Jan17) when the ceremony's teleprompter broke as she was honouring Tyler Perry.
The actress was saluting the efforts of the night's Favorite Humanitarian when she nervously clasped her hands, giggled and said, "The teleprompter has gone out".
But, like a true professional, she ad-libbed the rest of her speech before a tribute film of Perry's good works was shown.
Bell then said, "I feel like just a moment ago I really pulled the curtain and showed some vulnerability and I was in fact using a teleprompter and I am embarrassed that I didn't memorise it (speech), but to my credit there were way too many things to memorise.
"The good deeds of Tyler Perry... I couldn't do it; I had to use the prompter, so I hope you'll cut me some slack."
Comedian Jimmy Fallon suffered the same technical glitch earlier this month (Jan17) as he hosted the Golden Globe Awards.
