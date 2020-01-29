Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ''both blacked out'' during an intense row over household chores.

The couple - who married in 2013 and have two daughters together - recently got caught up in a big argument after the 45-year-old actor felt ''controlled'' when his wife left him a note about things she wanted ''done around the house''.

Appearing on the 'Life Is Short with Justin Long' podcast, she said: ''Somehow, then we both blacked out and got into a fight and I don't actually remember what happened but what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around, and it was an angry, angry fight about how nobody does anything for anybody else.

''I grabbed my pillow and stomped down the hall and I sleep in the front room and I'm crying. We don't talk for three days.''

Kristen - who described the fight as ''top of the lungs screaming'' but insisted she was just sharing her version of events - admitted while she didn't get an apology, Dax did make it up to her with a rescue dog.

She joked: ''I didn't get an apology, but I got a dog! This is so much better than an apology. So I bring the dog home, it's great.''

The 39-year-old actress revealed the couple - who previously decided to share ''the good, the bad and the ugly'' sides of their relationship - have ''never talked about that fight'' after the incident, but there has been a positive shift in their marriage.

She explained: ''We never talked about that fight, ever, but I will say this: Every single thing that I have needed done or thought, 'I'd want help with this,' since that fight, he has been ahead of.

''I couldn't complain about him if I tried right now.''