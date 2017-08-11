Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard go to couple's therapy.

The 'Frozen' star has been married to the 'Parenthood' actor for four years and admitted they always try to rationally discuss any issues they're having rather than resort to a full-blown argument.

She said: ''We go to couple's therapy. We make sure that we're talking with respect to each other. When we sit down to have a disagreement it's a disagreement, not an argument.''

Kristen insists she will remember the good times in their marriage if the pair ever get divorced, and advised fans of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris - who announced their split on Sunday (06.08.17) after eight years of marriage - to recall the positive moments between the couple.

She said: ''I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was. If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone.''

''You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.'

''If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' ''

While some speculation has suggested Chris and Anna's split was partly due to him not wanting any more kids at the moment because of his Hollywood filming commitments, Kristen thinks shooting any movie away from home is tough when you are in a relationship.

She added to E!: ''I don't necessarily know that it's 'Hollywood' that gets in the way.

''The reality is when you're working in this industry you're sometimes shooting a movie in China for four months. You're away from your family for four months.

''I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people.''