Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard forgot their wedding anniversary.

The 39-year-old actress and the 'CHIPS' star - who got married on October 16, 2013 - love the fact that neither of them remember what date they tied the knot because they prefer to celebrate their marriage ''every day''.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 'Frozen' star wrote: ''We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day.

''Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love. I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us. (sic)''

The couple's grandmothers actually reminded them that it was their anniversary and they couldn't resist stopping and having a ''heavy make out sesh'' to celebrate.

She explained: ''Here's the morning we both got texts from grandma saying 'happy anniversary! We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Spin The Wheel' host - who has Lincoln, six, and Delta, four, with his spouse - has been in a relationship with Kristen for 12 years, and recently said that although they've had their rough patches, he knows she's the one for him because he can see himself ''sitting on a porch'' with her when he's ''80 years old''.

He said: ''I would argue that this relationship was the hardest of any I've ever had to get into a productive flow.

''We're so opposite, it's crazy. We started off in therapy, and my two thoughts about her that I kept cycling through were one, she's the genuinely nicest person I've ever met, and two, she has a personality that I want to be sitting on a porch with when I'm 80 years old. Because I value those things so much, I'm going to try to figure out these other eight things that are not a seamless fit right out of the gate.''