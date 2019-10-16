Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ''don't lie'' to their daughters.

The couple have six-year-old Lincoln and four-year-old Delta together, and have said that whenever their daughters ask a question, they don't ''dumb down'' their answer, and instead tell them how it is.

Dax, 44, explained: ''We just pretty much tell them anything if they ask us. We don't dumb it down. If Kristen and I are known publicly for any aspect of parenting, it's that. We've just kind of chosen the path where we don't lie to them, but there are certain topics we'll be sensitive around.''

The pair have already tried to answer honestly when asked where babies come from, but Kristen, 39, says the topic was so ''clinical'' that the youngster ''got bored'' halfway through.

The 'Frozen' star added: ''Truly, halfway through the second sentence, she got bored and walked outside.''

Lincoln and Delta have also asked their parents about death before, and Dax says he told them honestly they are ''going to die'' someday, but made sure to insist it won't happen for ''a hundred years''.

The 'Armchair Expert' podcast host said: ''We give them the real answer, and there's always some trepidation or anxiety when that's happening. Like, 'Am I going to die?' 'Yes, you're going to die, but it's going to be in a hundred years.' ''

And Kristen added: ''That's obviously the most terrifying one. You don't want to make them feel insecure or scared, but at the same time I don't want to be dishonest with her.

''So we said yes, and she cried for about 30 seconds. And then she was fine and she's never questioned it again.''

Speaking frankly about death has even prepared the youngsters for dealing with the loss of a loved one, as Kristen explained that Lincoln was ''practical'' when her grandfather passed away.

The 'Good Place' star told People magazine: ''She handled it so well. [She asked if he would be buried and] I said yes, because she knows about cremation. And she said, 'Should I bring my shovel?'

''I said, 'You actually can't, the police officers won't let you bury someone in your yard. You have to take them to a graveyard, and we won't be responsible for digging the holes.' But I was oddly proud of how practical she was about it.''