Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ''don't lie'' to their daughters, and try to be honest whenever they talk to them about the world.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard ''don't lie'' to their daughters.
The couple have six-year-old Lincoln and four-year-old Delta together, and have said that whenever their daughters ask a question, they don't ''dumb down'' their answer, and instead tell them how it is.
Dax, 44, explained: ''We just pretty much tell them anything if they ask us. We don't dumb it down. If Kristen and I are known publicly for any aspect of parenting, it's that. We've just kind of chosen the path where we don't lie to them, but there are certain topics we'll be sensitive around.''
The pair have already tried to answer honestly when asked where babies come from, but Kristen, 39, says the topic was so ''clinical'' that the youngster ''got bored'' halfway through.
The 'Frozen' star added: ''Truly, halfway through the second sentence, she got bored and walked outside.''
Lincoln and Delta have also asked their parents about death before, and Dax says he told them honestly they are ''going to die'' someday, but made sure to insist it won't happen for ''a hundred years''.
The 'Armchair Expert' podcast host said: ''We give them the real answer, and there's always some trepidation or anxiety when that's happening. Like, 'Am I going to die?' 'Yes, you're going to die, but it's going to be in a hundred years.' ''
And Kristen added: ''That's obviously the most terrifying one. You don't want to make them feel insecure or scared, but at the same time I don't want to be dishonest with her.
''So we said yes, and she cried for about 30 seconds. And then she was fine and she's never questioned it again.''
Speaking frankly about death has even prepared the youngsters for dealing with the loss of a loved one, as Kristen explained that Lincoln was ''practical'' when her grandfather passed away.
The 'Good Place' star told People magazine: ''She handled it so well. [She asked if he would be buried and] I said yes, because she knows about cremation. And she said, 'Should I bring my shovel?'
''I said, 'You actually can't, the police officers won't let you bury someone in your yard. You have to take them to a graveyard, and we won't be responsible for digging the holes.' But I was oddly proud of how practical she was about it.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Everyone's back from last year's undemanding adult comedy, plus some starry new cast members, for...
Tommu Wiseau is an ever secretive and Louisiana-born filmmaker who directed, wrote and starred in...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
Bad Moms is an American comedy film that stars Mila Kunis as the main protagonist...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Funded by fans, this follow-up to the cult TV show feels a lot like an...
Veronica Mars spent her teenage years as a private eye alongside her detective father. Despite...
Disney learns a lesson from Pixar's Brave, giving these orphaned princesses some feisty purpose that...
The cast and crew of upcoming animated Disney adventure 'Frozen' talk about the visual beauty...
Neil LaBute adapts his bracingly astute play into a series of scenes that make us...