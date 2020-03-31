Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been at ''each other's throats real bad'' since going into lockdown at home due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The power couple - who have daughters Delta, five, and Lincoln, six, together - have been staying inside as much as they can over the last month in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but they have been finding it hard to get along with one another while spending every minute of every day together under the same roof.

Speaking to Katie Couric during an Instagram Live session on Monday (30.03.20), Dax said: ''We're getting along good with the kids and we're getting along good with adults we're friends with... This has been stressful for mom and dad.''

Kristen added: ''We've been at each other's throats real bad, real bad, oh yeah.''

Dax joked that sitting next to one another for the Live last night was as ''physically close as we've been in a couple of days.''

He added: ''America's sweetheart has some character defects... just to let you know.''

Kristen and Dax - who got married in 2013 - have taken precautions to prevent them spreading the disease, which originated from Wuhan, China, and even lived separately in recent weeks as the 45-year-old actor had been travelling a lot for work when coronavirus began to spread to other parts of the world.

In a bid to keep Kristen and their children safe, Dax self-quarantined at a friend's empty apartment nearby when he returned to California a few weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram at the time, the 39-year-old actress said: ''To be cautious, I asked him to stay at a friend's empty apartment for a bit to make sure he had no symptoms.

''Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we knew how to do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade.''