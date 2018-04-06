Kristen Bell almost wore jeans to her wedding.

The 37-year-old actress married fellow Hollywood star Dax Shepard in a courthouse in 2013, and she has revealed that she was ready to dress down for the occasion in a pair of jeans before her partner told her he was wearing a tuxedo.

She said: ''I remember my husband picked out my outfit. I thought we were going to go in jeans. I didn't want to have high expectations. We went to the courthouse on a Tuesday morning and I was like, 'Okay, let's just go.' And he was like, 'Well I'm going to wear a tuxedo,' and I was like, 'Okay.' And I said I don't know what to wear and he's like, 'I'll pick it out.'''

The 'Frozen' star - who now has Lincoln, five, and Delta, three, with her spouse - then recalled how Dax picked out a black jumpsuit for her to wear, and then surprised her with a romantic car ride to their wedding venue.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''He went into my closet, picked out this black jumpsuit and then we got into his Lincoln and he had made a playlist of all my favourite songs. It was like Brett Dennen and Tyrone Wells at the time. It was a whole bunch of beautiful songs. And then we just drove there and that was it, but it was so simple and wonderful.''

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Dax previously revealed he and his spouse do a ''tremendous amount'' of work and attend therapy sessions to keep their marriage running smoothly.

He said: ''We don't believe in The One. We don't believe in the fairytale. We don't believe that you can meet someone and you have a perfectly matching personalities.

''We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to co-exist.

''My only fear is that people see us and think, 'Oh, I just need to find my Kristen Bell.' That's not true. You'll find your Kristen Bell but guess what, now the work starts.

''[Relationships] are labor intensive. If you want them to last they are labor intensive.''