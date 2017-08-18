Kris Smith counts himself as ''really fortunate'' ex Dannii Mingoue doesn't hold their child against him.

The 38-year-old former rugby player and the singer had son Ethan, seven, during their relationship - which ended in 2012 after four years together - but the ex-sportsman knows he is ''one very lucky man'' that she hasn't used the youngster as a ''vice''.

He said: ''Dannii has always been understanding of where I am and what I do and vice-versa so I'm really fortunate in that respect.

''She's never held him against me, she's never used him as a vice and I think I'm one very lucky man for that reason.''

Kris lives in Australia, more than 9,000 miles away from his seven-year-old son Ethan's UK home, and while he finds the distance difficult, he is delighted to be able to video call Ethan on a regular basis.

He added: ''There's nothing I would change, there's nothing I would swap for it, the good times the bad times, the only hard part is the separation.

''Me being here, him being there ... But we're a flight away. Thank God for FaceTime.''

Kris is pleased with how Ethan is developing into a ''very smart and caring'' guy with good manners.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, he added: ''He's really good, and amazing young boy, and he's turned into a real gentleman.

''He's got all his wits about him, all his manners about him, he's very smart, very caring ... I'm just besotted with him still.''

Dannii recently admitted Ethan still hasn't worked out that she is a pop star.

She said: ''I'm not sure that he quite puts it all together because he's never there at the show.''