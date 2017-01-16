Kris Kristofferson has confirmed he's playing Glastonbury.

The 80-year-old country music legend appears to have announced himself as a main performer on the legendary Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 23, as the date has been added to his official website, kriskristofferson.com.

Kristofferson is famous for joining country supergroup, The Highwaymen, in 1985 alongside legendary artists; Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

And in 2004, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He also received a Golden Globe in 1976 for Best Actor for his role in 'A Star Is Born'.

Although, the festival held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, south west England, is yet to confirm the 'Me And Bobby McGee' hitmaker's slot, he would join previously confirmed headliners Radiohead.

'Castle on the Hill' singer Ed Sheeran and the Foo Fighters are expected to be the final two headliners.

The 25-year-old singer's signing delighted the event's organisers, Michael and Emily Eavis.

A source said ''Michael is delighted to get Ed signed up.

''It's going to be a huge moment for the festival having him up there marking his comeback in front of a giant crowd.

''Ed's always said headlining Glastonbury has been a big ambition of his.

''Topping his three sold-out Wembley Stadium shows last year will be tough, but this is as big as it gets.''

The 'Walk' rockers were forced to pull out of the 2015 festival after frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.