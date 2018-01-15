Kris Jenner is worried her daughter Kylie is being ''exploited'' in her own home.

The 20-year-old reality star hasn't been seen on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' since reports surfaced in September that she's expecting her first child, but in scenes which aired on the show on Sunday (14.01.18), she called her mother in a panic and claimed one of her staff members had been taking pictures of her.

Kris said: ''I really feel bad for Kylie because there's always somebody that's trying to exploit a certain situation.

''To have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures they shouldn't be snapping is really, really stressful. You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time, and that's extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom.''

And the 62-year-old momager pondered whether she should be getting police involved.

She questioned: ''Should we have her arrested?''

Elsewhere on the episode, Kris was also feeling stressed as she was helping her son Rob deal with his custody dispute with former fiancee Blac Chyna over their daughter Dream, 14 months.

She admitted: ''I've got kids with problems, I can't stay anywhere for more than five minutes! I swear to God, I'm going to lock myself in a funny farm.

''There's just a lot going on. It's Rob and the whole custody thing, and settling, and it's just wild.

''It's stressful, because at the end of the day, I'm trying to help him navigate this because he's never gone through anything like this before.''

But her daughter Khloe Kardashian realised her mom was under ''so much pressure'' so decided to lighten the mood by hiring a mime and handcuffing Kris to him.

Khloe said: ''My mom has a crazy, wild sense of humour. She's hysterical, she's the life of the party.

''I feel like lately, she's all about business. Everything's super serious and a little more dark, and I just want her to get back to her old, awesome self.''

Kris was a good sport about the prank and it helped to cheer her up.

She said afterwards: ''By the end of the day, I've got to say, it was really fun.

''I've never laughed so hard in my whole life.''