Kris Jenner is working on a ''secret project''.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she is collaborating with Italian stylist Pierpaolo Piccioli on a special project.

Alongside a purple heart emoji, she teased on Instagram: ''On set today with @pppiccioli #Pierpaolo @maisonvalentino shooting a secret project #love (sic)''

Kris had previously opened up about her famous family and how she knows the family empire wouldn't be so strong if her offspring weren't so passionate about what they do.

She said: ''I think that what I've learned over the years is how to find that balance and [know] what each one of my kids is capable of. One thing that I couldn't have all the greatest ideas in the world if I didn't have kids with an amazing work ethic and creativity. My job is affected by the fact that they're so engaged everyday. It's really great and so that makes the biggest difference at all.''

Kris guides her kids with their businesses, she leaves the creative decisions to them.

She added: ''With Kim [Kardashian West] and Kylie [Jenner] and the beauty brands, I'm really involved on the business side. When they get into their creative mode with the contouring shades and what the next collection of Kylie's lip line is they really have absolute control. Anything I say will probably be overrided. [Kylie will] say 'Mom you don't understand green lipstick' and I'll be like 'No I don't.' I think that instinctually they've always landed on their feet so they know what they're doing and I try to stay out of that.''